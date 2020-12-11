Priscilla ‘Jean’ Dunford Keating

Priscilla “Jean” Dunford Keating, 80, returned to her heavenly home on Monday, November 30th at 7:45 am in Asheville, North Carolina.

Jean was born to the late Fred Baker Dunford and Ruby Graham Dunford of Draper, VA on October 26, 1940 in Austinville, VA.

From an early age, Jean was immersed in the Christian community which was her lifelong support. Her devotion to her family and firm belief in God ultimately gave her peace. Jean’s Christian faith was central to her life and she often encouraged others with God’s love.

She was a graduate of old Dublin High School in Dublin, VA and Bluefield College in Bluefield, VA and a retiree of The Department of Internal Affairs in Washington, DC.

Jean was blessed with a large and loving family.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Dunford; son, Sean Keating; father and mother, Fred & Ruby Dunford; brother, Frederick Gerald Dunford; nephew, Chuck Owens; and niece, Farron Chinault Lowry.

She is survived by her sisters, Rebecca Dale Dunford Chinault Myers of Roanoke, VA and Judy Dunford of Bakersfield, CA; niece and husband, Jennifer & Michael Foutz; nephew & wife Randy & Billie Chinault; nephew, Tony Dunford; nephew & wife, Carmen & Melinda Dunford; nephew, Steve Dunford; great nieces, Mariah Lowry & Olivia Darnell; great nephews, Cooper Chinault & Cole Chinault; sister-in-law and best friend, Nancy Dunford. Special friend & Nurse, Tanya of Brookdale Asheville Overlook. Anna, Irina, Natalie, Bogdan, Vlad, Sasha, Svitlana and the rest of the Korolchuk family of Asheville, NC and lifelong pen pal, June Hall.

Jean’s wishes were to be laid to rest next to her son Sean Keating at the Washington National Cemetery where a private interment was held on Monday, December 7.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held for family and friends in the coming months.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: The Arc Prince George’s County in memory of Sean Keating. Address: 1401 McCormick Drive, Largo, MD.

Written by: Editor on December 11, 2020.

Comments

comments