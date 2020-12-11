PCPS announce positive COVID cases

Pulaski County Public Schools has confirmed a positive COVID diagnosis of a student from Snowville Elementary School, who was last present on Monday, December 7, 2020, a student at Pulaski County High School, who was last present on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, and an employee from Pulaski County High School who was last present on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. It has been determined that proper mitigation strategies were followed during the times that these individuals were in attendance and schools have since been thoroughly cleaned. PCPS will continue to work with the New River Health District throughout their processes for investigating and contact tracing positive cases.

