PCHS Production of CLUE to be presented on Zoom

By WILLIAM PAINE

Was it Colonel Mustard in the Study with a wrench? Did Miss Scarlet do the deed in the library with a dagger?

Those who want to know whodunnit are going to have to watch the Pulaski County High School Advanced Art Theater class’s presentation of the play CLUE.

The PCHS Theatre production CLUE is based on the cult classic movie of the same title, which is in turn based on the well-known board game that was all the rage way back in the late 20th century.

CLUE will come with the production quality that we’ve all come to expect from PCHS Director of Theatre Arts Jeff McCoy but with a twist. This particular production will be seen on the same Zoom application that so many have used for virtual meetings in the era of the coronavirus.

Beginning Friday, Dec 11, through Sunday, Nov. 13, those who love a good mystery can view CLUE from the comfort of their own home though Zoom.

“This will be the first time that we have done this for a show and it’s actually pretty cool,” said McCoy. “It’s something that’s very different for most people but it gives us the opportunity to still be performing and people will just have a different way of seeing it and they can watch it multiple times.”

Written by: Editor on December 7, 2020.

