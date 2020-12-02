NRVRC helping county design parks

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Creating a new park requires more than installing a sign, so Pulaski County is getting design assistance from New River Valley Regional Commission (NRVRC).

With five new parks in the works across the county, NRVRC is collaborating with Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, county staff, citizens and community groups to develop designs the Commission says will “guide the county in park improvements for years to come.”

The Commission is in the process of working on designs for Draper Park in Draper and Harry E. O’Dell Memorial Park in Hiwassee.

