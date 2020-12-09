NRCC offers Six Sigma training

By WILLIAM PAINE

New River Community College has two upcoming online Lean Six Sigma training sessions designed to help businesses reduce costs and increase productivity.

NRCC, in partnership with the Manufacturing Technology Center (MTC), will be offering training in Six Sigma Yellow Belt beginning Jan. 14, and Six Sigma Green Belt beginning Feb. 23.

According to American Society for Quality, one corporation reported $1.6 million in savings within the first year of implementing a Six Sigma initiative.

