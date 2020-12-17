Maynard Lewis Selleck, US Navy, Retired, 80, of Hertford, NC, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. Graveside services with military honors will be held Friday, December 18, at 11:00 a.m. in Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin, VA. n lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any chapter of the American Cancer Society. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, Hertford, NC, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
