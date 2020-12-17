Widgetized Section

Maynard Lewis Selleck, US Navy, Retired, 80, of Hertford, NC, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. Graveside services with military honors will be held Friday, December 18, at 11:00 a.m. in Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin, VA. n lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any chapter of the American Cancer Society. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, Hertford, NC, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.

