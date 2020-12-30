Marvin Lee Taylor, Jr.

Marvin Lee Taylor, Jr. 68 of Allisonia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at his home. Mr. Taylor was born in Radford, Virginia to the late Marvin Lee Taylor, Sr. and Edith Mae Morris Taylor Wilson.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Horton Taylor of the home; daughter, Jamie Leann Seagle (Jeremiah) and grandson, Grady Seagle all of Riner, daughter Trista Blair Trail (Kevin) and grandson, Jaxson Trail all of Pulaski; and brothers, Gary Taylor and Randy Taylor both of Allisonia.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Farris Mines Christian Church in Allisonia. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com . Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Written by: Editor on December 30, 2020.

