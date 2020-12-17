Man charged in Max Meadows shooting

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

MAX MEADOWS — Authorities say a Max Meadows man recently released from prison shot a man in the arm Friday, then dropped the gun off at another residence.

James Calvin Hunley, 55, was arrested after the alleged victim, James Collins, showed up at Wythe County Community Hospital Friday with a gunshot wound in the left arm. Collins told police Hunley shot him at a residence on Blades Trail in Max Meadows, according to a press release from Wythe County Sheriff Keith Dunagan.

Deputies found Hunley at the Max Meadows home and placed him under arrest for malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and being a nonviolent felon in possession of a firearm.

A search of the house allegedly turned up items consistent with methamphetamine distribution, the press release states. As a result of the search, Hunley was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Dunagan says the firearm used in the shooting was recovered at a home on Moss Lane in Max Meadows. He says the homeowner told police Hunley brought the gun to the residence following the shooting.

Hunley is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

It’s unclear why Hunley was in prison. Wythe County Court records show he was convicted in 2017 of four counts of violating probation on earlier convictions of driving after being declared a habitual offender, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of possession of narcotics. He received a two-year sentence.

Records also show Hunley has convictions in Wythe County, dating back to 2002, for manufacturing a controlled substance, eluding police, escape and multiple other drug possession, habitual offender and firearm possession charges.

Hunley was arraigned Monday in Wythe County General District Court. His next court appearance is March 4, according to that court’s records.

