Local offices announce holiday schedules

The following offices have announced their hours and closures for the New Year’s holidays.

New Year’s schedule

Pulaski County offices will close Friday, Jan. 1, and reopen Monday, Jan. 4, in observance of the New Year.

The Dublin Town offices will be closed Friday, Jan. 1, and reopen Monday, Jan. 4, in observance of the New Year.

The Pulaski County Public Service Authority billing office will be closed Friday, Jan. 1, and will reopen Monday, Jan. 4, in observance of the New Year.

The Dora Highway, Pulaski, Bagging Plant Road, Dublin and Mason Street, Fairlawn convenience centers will be closed Friday, Jan. 1. All convenience centers will reopen Saturday, Jan. 2.

There will be no garbage collection Friday, Jan. 1. Thursday and Friday garbage collection will be picked up Thursday, Dec. 31.

Written by: Editor on December 29, 2020.

