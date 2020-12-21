LewisGale celebrates their volunteer staff

By WILLIAM PAINE

Every year, the administration of LewisGale Hospital Pulaski makes a point of showing their appreciation to the many volunteers who graciously donate their time to the hospital.

This year’s event had a different twist as several cars filled with individuals wearing colorful Christmas themed sweaters took turns being greeted by hospital administrators.

“We do an event every year for our volunteers to thank them for their many years and hours of service,” said LewisGale Hospital Pulaski CEO Sean Pressman. “Obviously COVID put a damper on those plans this year and so we are having our first and hopefully our last annual drive through celebration.”

Pressman, Santa Claus, an elf and several staff members greeted the volunteers as they drove by the front entrance of the hospital. Each volunteer was awarded with a meal and other tokens of appreciation for their volunteer service.

Written by: Editor on December 21, 2020.

