Judith “Judi” Cremeans Shaver

July 31, 1949 – December 30, 2020

Judith “Judi” Cremeans Shaver, 71, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020. She was a former social worker and a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Judi was preceded in death by her parents, Ezra C. and Jewell Ester Bates Cremeans; granddaughter, Taylor Rae Cultice; 4 brothers and a sister.

Survivors include her husband, Danny M. Shaver; sons and daughters-in-law, Shane and Tracy Cultice, and Jeremy and Crystal Cultice; 8 grandchildren, Jennifer, Isaac, Jordan, Zander, Michael, James “Nick”, Larry, and Kurstin; 11 great grandchildren, Susie, Conner, Peyton, Lennon, Anthony, Carter, River, Dustin, James, Georgia and Aiden; brother, Howard Cremeans; sisters, Wanda Serin, Nora Morgan, and Lori Garrow; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, January 3, 2021 from 12 until 1 p.m. at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Vinnie Maclsaac officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Christiansburg. Va.

The Shaver family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

