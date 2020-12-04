John Grayson Biggs Sr.

PULASKI, VA – John Grayson Biggs Sr., age 43, of Pulaski, departed from this world on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the LewisGale Pulaski Hospital.

Born on July 4, 1977, in Radford, VA, he was the son of the late Wallace M. and Helen L. Hedge Biggs. John loved to laugh and make others laugh. He will be missed by many; may he rest in peace.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Ruby Elswick. Surviving John is his loving wife of 22 years, Melissa Fields Biggs, and their three children, Lexi, John Jr. and wife Kristin, and his youngest daughter, Shelby Biggs. He is also survived by his sister, Brenda Conner; brother, Mason Biggs; and many nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Rich Creek, VA. A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home in Peterstown, WV.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the family or the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.

Due to the regulations associated with COVID-19 and the WV Governor’s Mandate, those attending the visitation and graveside services shall wear a mask and practice social distancing. Online guestbook can be signed or condolences may be sent to the family at www.broyles-shrewsbury.com .

Arrangements by Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, Peterstown, WV.

Written by: Editor on December 4, 2020.

