James Pendleton Lyons, Jr. age 63, of Max Meadows, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. He was a member of the St Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church. He was preceded in death by his first unborn grandchild, Baby McGee and his best friend of 43 years, Randall Meadows. Survivors include his Angel and Soulmate of 38 years, Kimberly Taylor Lyons; daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Mike McGee of Max Meadows; son and daughter-in-law, Robert Pendleton and Tiffani Lyons of Max Meadows; three grandchildren, Emma and Elliott McGee and Noah Pendleton Lyons; parents, James Pendleton Sr. and Annie Lois Lyons of Newbern; sister, Robin Gayle Lyons; brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Lala Lyons of Max Meadows; Father-in-law and Mother-in-law, C.R. and Betty Taylor of Max Meadows; brother-in-law, Jeff Taylor of Roanoke; sister-in-law and husband, Michele and Greg Campbell of Austinville; sister-in-law, Tonya McPeak Taylor of Roanoke; special friend, Carolynn Meadows of Little Creek; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral service will be held 7 P.M. Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Reverend J.C. McPeak and Pastor Jeff Pickett officiating. Graveside service will be held Friday 11 A.M. at the St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 to 7 P.M. at the Church. In lieu of flowers the family request donation be made to the St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church. COVID-19 Guidelines will apply. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com . The Lyons family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.

