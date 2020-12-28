Honoring the Fallen: SWVVC remembers those who have passed

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Each year a dedicated group of volunteers works hard to gather funds and resources to properly honor the men and women buried at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin. This year, like most other things, that mission was made more difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Normally, the event is open to the public and allows family members the opportunity to place a wreath on their loved ones’ graves. This ceremony, which is a part of Wreaths Across America, works to place a wreath on the headstone or grave of Veterans at each of the nation’s Veterans cemeteries. This same program also supports Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic this year the annual public Wreath Laying Ceremony was canceled,” said Mary Lou Summers, Chair of the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Volunteers. “The Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Volunteers, the volunteers who sponsor the wreaths each year, arranged a plan to safely lay the wreaths regardless of the many restrictions that exist at this time.”

The SWVAVCV is a non-profit 501(C) 3 organization which supports the cemetery. The laying of the wreaths is one of the main missions of the group. They also support ceremonies on Veterans Day, Memorial Day and other activities at the cemetery.

The group normally holds fundraisers throughout the year to support the purchase of the supplies and other costs associated with these programs. This year those fundraisers have not taken place due to the pandemic. The hope is that those fundraising opportunities will return when the situation surrounding the virus calms down.

“We laid over 1,350 wreaths today,” Summers said. “Members of The Volunteers, along with members of UAW Local 2060 Veterans Committee, Yokohama Tire and citizens from the area worked in 25-degree temperature to complete the task. All volunteers were required to wear face masks and keep as much social distancing as possible.

Because of these dedicated workers our task was completed in less than two hours.”

Warm refreshments were furnished by Starbucks of Wytheville, giving those volunteering a hot cup of coffee or hot chocolate and a snack.

The special guest for the activities was Michael Henshaw, Director of Cemeteries, Virginia Department of Veterans Services. As the ceremony began, TAPS was played by Emil Moldovan of American Legion Post 58, Dublin.

Please visit the group’s website at www.swvavcv.org for more information or to find out how you can become involved.

Written by: Editor on December 28, 2020.

Comments

comments