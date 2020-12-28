Helen Sylvia Major Diggs

Date of Death- Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Helen Sylvia Major Diggs age 93 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Pulaski Health Care Center.

Born February 27, 1927 in Canton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late John Major and Pauline Baila Major.She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion W. Diggs.

Surviving daughters Carolyn M. Diggs-Gaithersburg, MD; Janis Pauline Burke and husband Larry, Pulaski; son Danny W. Diggs and wife, Tracie, Westover, MD; three grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, brothers Milton Major- MD; John Major, DE.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday,12:30 p.m. December 30, 2020 at the Oak Lawn Cemetery,7225 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD. 21224.

To sign Mrs. Diggs online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on December 28, 2020.

