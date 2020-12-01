Garland Ewing Earhart, Jr.

November 6, 1944 – November 30, 2020

Garland Ewing Earhart, Jr., 76, of Draper, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. As a proud graduate of Virginia Tech, he retired after teaching a combined 40 years of service in Rockbridge, Roanoke and Pulaski school systems. He was preceded in death by his father, Garland E. Earhart, Sr.

Survivors include the love of his life for 52 years his wife, Brenda P. Earhart; daughters and son-in-law, Sara Boyd, and Susan and Douglas Winter; his mother, Eloise Marshall; 4 grandchildren; brother, Stephen Earhart; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mark and Twila Patton; several nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be private in the Draper’s Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Draper’s Valley Presbyterian Church Building Fund or Pulaski Daily Bread.

The Earhart family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhom.com

Written by: Editor on December 1, 2020.

