Frances Viola Lester Newby

July 22, 1922 – December 25, 2020

Frances Viola Lester Newby, 98, of Radford, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Henry Lester and Grace Graham Lester; husband, Lewis Edward Newby; daughter, Linda Lovern; son, Philip Newby; and brother, Paul Lester.

Survivors include her daughter, Betty Newby of Pulaski; son, Lewis Newby, Jr. of Radford; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter; and many other relatives and friends.

Services will be private.

The Newby family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

