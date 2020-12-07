Fire destroys house; safety tips offered

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

As the mercury drops and Christmas trees go up, so does the opportunity for house fires.

A fire in Pulaski early Thursday prompted the fire chief to remind citizens to use caution when heating and using live Christmas trees.

“We’d like to remind everyone … to use extra caution while using portable heaters and/or fireplaces” as we are getting into the cold weather season, said Chief Robbie Kiser.

Although Thursday morning’s fire claimed a vacant house, Kiser urged homeowners to “have your chimneys checked and cleaned before use, and be sure to keep water in your Christmas tree” stand.

Pulaski Fire Department responded to 119 Pinnacle St. at 12:31 a.m. Thursday. Kiser said the first engine arrived on the scene five minutes later to find the house fully engulfed in flames from one end to the other.

Firefighters used about 3,000 gallons of water to quickly put out the fire, but the house still a total loss. Kiser said the origin and cause of the blaze is being investigated by Pulaski’s fire marshal’s office.

Pulaski Fire Department responded with two engines and 17 personnel. Kiser expressed gratitude to those who assisted, including one engine and 12 personnel from Dublin Fire Department and two personnel and the air truck from Newbern Fire Department. Pulaski Public Safety, the Fire Medic and Pulaski Police Department also assisted with the scene. There were no injuries.

Fire Marshal Todd Garwood provided the following tips for keeping homes and families safe from fires during the winter months and Christmas holiday:

•Be sure to have a fire escape plan the entire family knows and has practiced. If you have guests in your home over the holidays, make sure they know the plan and that any limitations or disabilities the guests may have are figured into the plan. If a fire starts, there may be less than three minutes to get out of the residence.

•Install and maintain smoke alarms in a working condition. Half of home fire deaths occur at night while people are sleeping. A working smoke alarm can wake you, so install one on every level of the home, including the basement; inside every bedroom and outside all sleeping areas.

•Christmas trees are combustible, and become even more so as they dry out in a home. Cut two inches from the base of the trunk before putting the tree in place and make sure the water reservoir in the tree stand doesn’t dry out. Make sure the tree is at least three feet from heat sources. Also, be sure lights and cords used on the tree and throughout the home are safe, laboratory tested and undamaged. If you’re using candles, don’t put them on the tree or leave them unattended. Candles start more than half of home decoration fires. Be sure to extinguish all candles and turn off Christmas lights before leaving home or going to bed.

•Home heating is the second leading cause of house fires. Placing things too close to the heating source is the biggest mistake homeowners make. Anything that can burn should be kept at least three feet from heaters, fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators and furnaces. This also includes pets and people since skin burns, too. Use heaters that have undergone laboratory testing for safety and be sure they have an automatic shut-off switch in case they are knocked over. Don’t use ovens as a source of heat. Never use extension cords or power strips with electric heaters and always refuel kerosene heaters outdoors. Space heaters should be turned off when leaving the room or while you’re asleep.

•Cooking is the main cause of house fires and injuries. When you’re cooking, never leave foods on the stove unattended. If you’re using high temperatures — frying, grilling, broiling or boiling — fires can start when the heat gets too high. If smoke develops or grease starts to boil, turn the burner off immediately.

•Place matches, lighters and smoking materials out of reach of children to avoid fires and injuries. Look for fire dangers from the child’s point of view and never leave them unattended around a fire. Don’t play with lighters, matches or fires when in the presence of children, as they may try to do the same thing.

•Have fireplaces and wood stoves inspected and cleaned of creosote before they are used each heating season. A buildup of creosote can ignite chimney fires, which can spread to the home’s structure. Tempered glass or a metal screen should be placed over the fireplace opening to keep sparks inside. Never burn papers, trash or liquid fuel in fireplaces. Only use wood or wood pellets. When cleaning ashes from the fireplace, put them in a metal can with a lid and store them outside, away from combustibles, until they are completely cold.

Written by: Editor on December 7, 2020.

Comments

comments