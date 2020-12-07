FAC to sell P. Buckley Moss prints

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

As has been reported, the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley is having an online auction this Saturday, Dec. 12, instead their annual Gala.

This gave Carol Smith, Treasurer of the Fine Arts Center, the idea of asking the most famous artist living in our area to contribute to the fundraising effort.

Though there are many notable artists in the New River Valley, the prints of P. Buckley Moss are found in more homes and businesses than any other. The works of this highly prolific artist are held in high regard by artists and art lovers alike.

Smith’s idea was to ask P. Buckley Moss to create a painting that could potentially generate funding for the FAC. Smith recruited Pulaski County Supervisor Laura Walters, who knows the artist well, to ask Moss to make a print to raise funds for the FAC.

The artist agreed. Laura Walters took photos of the courthouse and gave them to Moss who promptly painted the iconic building. The result is a stunning rendition of the old Pulaski County Courthouse.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on December 7, 2020.

Comments

comments