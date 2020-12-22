DUI charged in pedestrian fatality

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski man is being held without bond on three charges, including intoxicated driving, as the result of a Sunday evening incident that left a pedestrian dead.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Lucas Nester says a Pontiac SUV, driven by 48-year-old Henry Fenner Jr., struck pedestrian Brian Blevins, 43, of Pulaski around 8 p.m. Sunday.

According to Nester, sheriff’s office Cpl. C. Giampocaro and Deputy T. Melton were southbound on Alum Spring Road around 7:55 p.m. Sunday when their marked patrol vehicle was sideswiped by the SUV, which crossed the center line while traveling north.

At that point the SUV accelerated, continuing northbound, Nester said. The patrol vehicle, which was damaged, turned around and attempted to locate the Pontiac.

About a half mile down the road Fenner tried to turn right onto Eugene Street, but was unable to negotiate the turn, Nester said. This sent the SUV through the intersection, striking Blevins, the officer noted.

Giampocaro and Melton arrived on the scene seconds after the wreck and began performing CPR on Blevins. Pulaski County Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene as well and later pronounced Blevins deceased.

Fenner and his two passengers, Austin Zoch and Nelson Malone, were not injured in the wreck, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fenner also is charged with hit and run and eluding police. Nester said additional charges related to Blevins’ death are pending.

Zoch was arrested on a charge of being intoxicated in public, but has since been released from custody. Malone was not charged.

Nester expressed gratitude to emergency medical services, Pulaski Fire Department and Virginia State Police for assisting with the wreck.

