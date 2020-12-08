Cumberland hired as Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney

By DAVID GRAVELY

Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin L. Griffith released a statement Monday announcing the hiring of Mrs. Nicole Cumberland as the newest Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for Pulaski County.

In the release, Griffith stated, “I am writing to announce that Mrs. Nicole Cumberland will bring her talents across the bridge and join the Pulaski County team. She will be our great County’s newest Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney.”

“Over the years, I have witnessed firsthand the respect she commands in the courtroom and her relentless advocacy on behalf of her clients,” Griffith continued. “She is always willing to fight for the things she cares about and she does it in a way that leads others to feel compelled to join her in that fight. This skill set will serve us well in her transition to the pursuit of justice for the Commonwealth.”

“While an associate attorney at Davis, Davis, and Davis Attorneys she was able to develop her excellent professional reputation by learning from some of the best advocates in the New River Valley,” he stated. “Her work with Davis, Davis, and Davis has always required this office to bring their best to the table and we are blessed to, now, have her at ours. I am thrilled she now will be an author of justice for the citizens of Pulaski County. Mrs. Cumberland is the latest example of how our County is represented by the best.”

Nicole S. Cumberland was born in Radford. She is a 2006 cum laude graduate of Bridgewater College and received her Juris Doctor from the Cumberland School of Law of Samford, University of Alabama. She was admitted to the Virginia Bar in 2015.

Cumberland is also a member of Women in Law. She was elected Associate Chief Justice of Honor Court at the Cumberland School of Law and served as a teaching fellow under Judge Abraham J. Caruthers.

