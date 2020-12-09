COVID-19 positivity rate at 10.9%

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

As testing continues to trend upward in the Commonwealth, unfortunately so does the amount of positive test results. As of Tuesday, Dec. 8, Virginia has seen the positivity rate increase to 10.9% over the past seven days.

The Virginia Department of Health reports 3,545,869 PCR tests have been reported at this time, resulting in 262,730 total cases. That number indicates an increase of 3,860 new cases since Monday. Of those, 15,467 have required hospital care and 4,260 have died from the virus.

Pulaski County, which once celebrated one of the lower case numbers in Southwest Virginia, has now risen to 903 total cases with 50 requiring hospital care and 17 deaths. The numbers Monday showed an increase of 40 new cases. Tuesdays numbers show an increase of 47 additional cases and an additional death.

Montgomery County has the highest total for the New River Valley with 4,207 cases, 76 requiring hospital care and 21 deaths. The City of Radford has seen 1,266 total cases, 26 requiring hospital care and seven deaths. Floyd County now has 396 reported cases with 17 hospitalized and 17 deaths. Giles County has reported 367 cases, 13 hospitalized and one death.

In the nearby Mount Rogers Health District, Washington County has now reported 2,079 cases with 137 hospitalized and 34 deaths. Carroll County has reported 1,120 cases with 78 hospitalized and 30 deaths. Smyth County has reported 1,201 cases, 81 hospitalized and 35 deaths. Wythe County has reached 865 cases with 48 hospitalized and 10 deaths. The City of Galax, which was at one point one of the hottest spots in Southwest Virginia, has flattened their curve and now sit at 630 cases with 48 hospitalized and 30 deaths. Nearby Bland County has only reported 304 cases with seven hospitalized and five deaths.

Roanoke County, in the Alleghany Health District, has 3,299 cases. Salem has 952 and Botetourt has 895. Roanoke City has 4,379 cases currently.

Fairfax continues to be the area with the highest number of cases, reporting 34,487 cases along with 2,646 hospitalized and 628 deaths as of Tuesday.

There are currently, as of Tuesday morning, 57 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized in the New River Health District. Sevan additional patients are under investigation. There are also currently 13 outbreaks throughout the New River Valley. Many of those outbreaks have been attributed to travel during Thanksgiving.

The vaccine for COVID-19 is expected to be released in the very near future, possibly within two weeks. The first to receive those vaccines will be health care workers, nursing home residents and workers and other first responders. Vaccines for the general public are expected to be available by early 2021.

The New River Health District reminds everyone that face coverings are a key way to fight the spread. You should also continue to practice social distancing and washing hands.

Anyone who has been knowingly exposed or is exhibiting symptoms should quarantine until tested and the results are returned.

