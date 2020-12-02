County urges citizens to take internet survey

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, in collaboration with Bland County, recently announced a regional initiative to study broadband internet accessibility and capacity. This study is part of a larger three-county broadband project which includes Montgomery County and is in partnership with Appalachian Power and private internet service providers. The intent is to establish the demand and develop a plan to deploy fiber optic and other broadband infrastructure to both unserved and underserved areas of the three localities.

“The initial step to advancing this project is a targeted study of our existing infrastructure and determining what download and upload speeds are available to residents and businesses throughout the County,” said Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Joe Guthrie.

The idea was also discussed at the last meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors.

“We need to make sure that the broadband surveys are filled out,” said Draper District Supervisor Dirk Compton. “These surveys will determine what kind of service we’re going to get. If we don’t show interest, we’re not going to get it. So if you guys like broadband and all that good stuff, you need to start pushing your neighbors to fill those surveys out.”

“Well said, Mr. Compton,” said Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet. “That’s particularly true in your district. We really need to get those responses back because we’re trying to determine demand because that’s how we’re ultimately going to be judged is what demand there is and what interest there is.”

Montgomery County recently completed a similar comprehensive broadband study. Pulaski and Bland counties are now working together with the same consultants (Thompson & Litton / Blue Ridge Advisory Services Group) to analyze their current broadband capacity.

Pulaski County residents are being asked to complete this survey to assist in obtaining information for the study. The survey can be accessed by going to the Pulaski County Internet Survey link under the News section of the pulaskicounty.org website. The Pulaski County Announces Regional Broadband Service Survey story can be found by scrolling down. From there, the Pulaski County Internet Survey link is highlighted.

Those who do not have internet access can report their information by calling the Pulaski County Administration at (540) 980-7705.

“This exciting initiative is in addition to the substantial investments in infrastructure the County is currently making in both Snowville and Hiwassee to provide service availability to more than 2,000 of our citizens through fixed-based wireless solutions,” said Sweet.

The three-county pilot project is projected to serve approximately 15,000 new unserved broadband customers. This pilot project will require approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission.

