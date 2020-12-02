Council ponders parks committee

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

The need for equipment maintenance at some of Pulaski’s playgrounds has Pulaski Town Council pondering the formation of a committee to help oversee town parks.

Councilman Jamie Radcliffe says he would like to see a small committee of four to five people formed to develop a “wish list” of maintenance and other needs at the town’s parks and playgrounds so council can prioritize needs and ensure funding is in place to meet them.

The discussion came about during a recent meeting when Councilman Michael Reis pointed out he noticed some exposed nails and broken wood in the playground at Kiwanis Park on a recent weekend. He said those kind of situations need to be addressed “sooner rather than later” from a safety standpoint.

“I’m not faulting anyone in charge of maintaining them because they’re probably as old as I am and I’m about to turn 40,” said Reis. “As a council I think we need to come up with a plan to do something about those [situations].

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on December 2, 2020.

Comments

comments