Christmas Star

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Look up in the sky! It’s not a bird. It’s not a plane. It is the Christmas Star or as some refer to it, the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn.

This Monday, Dec. 21, or as some refer to it, the first day of Winter, will mark the closest conjunction between the two largest planets in our solar system in several hundred years.

An astronomical conjunction occurs when celestial bodies appear to be very close together from the vantage point of earth. Jupiter and Saturn come into conjunction every 20 years or so but this year’s Great Conjunction will mark the smallest degree of separation between the two planets to happen in nearly 400 years.

According to astronomers, on the night of Dec. 21, Jupiter and Saturn will only be .1 degrees apart, which will make these two planets appear like an elongated star … the Christmas Star!

The last time these two planets were this close was in 1623 but it occurred so near the sun, it couldn’t be seen from earth. The closest observable conjunction of this magnitude occurred just before dawn March, 4 1226.

That was the year that King Sancho II of Portugal launched an offensive against the Muslims and conquered the city of Elvas … just to give some context.

The best time to see the “Christmas Star” will be just after sunset Dec. 21. Observers should look toward the southwest about 20 degrees above the horizon. Those who have access to telescopes will be able to see the moons of Jupiter” Ganymede, Europa, Callisto and Io. Beginning at 7:04 p.m. that night, Ganymede will transit across Jupiter for three and a half hours.

Saturn’s rings will also be visible by telescope, as will its largest moon, Titan.

Jupiter will be more visible because it is obviously larger than Saturn. It’s also much closer to earth than Saturn.

Astronomers use Astronomical Units (AU) to measure distances in the solar system. The distance between the earth and the sun in one AU. Jupiter is five AU’s away from the earth, while Saturn is 10 AU’s away. To bring that down to earth, that’s a little more than 1 billion miles.

The evening of Dec. 21 is the best time to see the “Christmas Star” but it will also be visible a few days before and after that.

If the clouds obscure the view, don’t worry. The Lowell Observatory will livestream the event beginning at 7 p.m. the night of Dec. 21.

If you miss it and really insist on seeing this celestial spectacle in person, another Great Conjunction will occur March 15, 2080. So mark your calendars.

Written by: Editor on December 21, 2020.

