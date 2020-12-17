Chasing Rudolph with the Llama Mommas

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

A group known as the Lady Llamas will be doing their first ever Christmas Toy Drive, dubbed Chasing Rudolph, this coming Saturday, Dec. 19.

Christina Mabry, owner of Lady Llama Earrings, is heading up the effort and will be giving toys and candy canes away at three separate locations Saturday. Mabry and friends will be at the old Draper Elementary School Parking lot from noon to 12:30, the site of the old Wade’s grocery store in Dublin from 1:30 till 2 p.m. and finally at the site of the old Wade’s grocery store in Radford from 2:30 till 3 p.m.

What motivated Mabry to Chase Rudolph?

“It’s been a rough year for all the kids and the adults,” said Mabry. “Everything is so different for the kids this year with the COVID and I just decided that I wanted to do something for them to bring a little joy.”

Though Mabry and company have already collected more than 100 toys, she welcomes any toy donations, “so that no child is left out.”

Those wishing to donate toys to the Lady Llamas toy drive can go to Christine Duncan Mabry’s Facebook page or email her at chrissyduncan35@gmail.com. She’ll tell you where to drop off any donated toys.

Written by: Editor on December 17, 2020.

Comments

comments