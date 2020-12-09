CCCC making strides

Organizers of the Calfee Community and Cultural Center (CCCC) are working to fulfill its intended mission to become an asset to the Pulaski community.

The Calfee Community and Cultural Center is located at the site of the old Calfee Training School, which was built as part of a Public Works Administration project after the first Calfee Training School burnt down. The school served to educate African American primary school aged students during segregation.

The Town of Pulaski’s Town Council recently showed their support for the ongoing effort to develop the Center by changing the name of the street where the CCCC is located from Magnox Drive to Corbin-Harman Drive.

The street name honors two wellknown African American citizens of Pulaski, who’s lives made a significant impact on their community.

Dr. Percy Corbin was a physician who practiced in Pulaski in the early 20th century and was known to have treated many patients during the 1918 Influenza pandemic.

Pulaski native Chauncey Harmon attended the Calfee Training School before going on to attend the Tuskegee Institute. He later returned to Pulaski to serve as principal for the Calfee Training School.

Both Corbin and Harmon were involved in initiating a lawsuit challenging the practice of segregation. Future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall acted as their legal counsel in this endeavor and later successfully presented the case of Brown versus Board of Education to the court, which eventually brought an end to segregation in the United States.

The CCCC board, led by President Mickey Hickman, decided to dub a section of the building The Lucy and Chauncey Harmon Learning Center in honor of Chauncey Harmon and his wife Lucy, who taught at the school. The plan is to use this space to provide child care for children from six weeks to five years of age. Childcare services are set to be provided by the YMCA of Pulaski County, New River Community Action’s Head Start Program and Virginia Preschool Initiative (a program of the Pulaski County Public Schools).

The CCCC board has formed a Museum and History Committee to determine how to develop a museum within the facility. The proposed museum will highlight the lives of individuals who taught and who attended the Calfee Training School. When the museum is completed, it will likely serve as a destination for scholastic field trips.

The proposed Lena Huckstep Community Kitchen, named in honor of a beloved Calfee Training School cook, is set to serve the needs of the child care center, as well as other future endeavors within the CCCC.

Plans are already underway to partner with Beans and Rice, Inc., as they develop their mobile food delivery system. Cold storage is set to be installed at the CCCC in the coming months, specifically for the Beans and Rice mobile market.

In addition, the Lena Huckstep Community Kitchen will be available for local food entrepreneurs who have need of kitchen facilities.

Other CCCC plans include developing office and conference rooms within the facility. There are also plans to install a computer learning laboratory designed to provide technical tutelage for people of all ages.

The largest room in the CCCC is to be transformed into an event center, which could potentially be rented out to organizations within the community.

The CCCC will be launching a fundraising campaign in 2021 to bring these ideas to fruition. Earlier this year the CCCC launched a “testing the waters” fundraiser which garnered $10,000 in the space of three weeks for the Center.

In addition, the CCCC has already received funds from the Randolph House Foundation, the CE Richardson Foundation, the County of Pulaski, and the Community Foundation of the New River Valley.

Information about the Calfee Community and Cultural Center can be found online at calfeeccc.org, as well as on Facebook and Instagram @CalfeeCCC.

The CCCC press release reads as follows:

Inspired by the legacy of Calfee Training School, the Calfee Community and Cultural Center (CCCC) is committed to meeting our community’s present needs and creating a stronger future for Pulaski County. The organization’s Board of Directors, a majority of whom are either former students of the historic African American school or their family members, are currently designing a vision for a future center that will address community needs for high quality child care, a strong local food economy, preserving local African American history, and building community and leaders in Pulaski County across racial, class and generational lines.

