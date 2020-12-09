BZA upholds notice of zoning violation

Pulaski Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) Thursday unanimously denied a zoning appeal filed by the owner of Route 11 van business VuhVanagon LLC.

Kevin Lindamood filed the appeal after Carla Hodge, town code enforcement officer, issued a zoning violation notice to the business in October. Hodge was acting zoning administrator at the time.

Through it’s vote, the BZA found Hodge was acting in line with her duties when she issued the violation for storing vans on property Lindamood purchased on Bob White Boulevard. According to town officials, the Bob White property, adjacent to Bower Funeral Home, is zoned the same as Lindamood’s property on Route 11 and, therefore, doesn’t allow the outside storage of inoperable vehicles.

Lindamood, who now lives in New York, attended the BZA meeting via video. His new attorney, Daniel Sullivan of Roanoke, was present in person. Lindamood’s former attorneys withdrew from representation due to nonpayment and Lindamood following a course of action the firm could not support.

Brady Deal, the town’s new zoning administrator told BZA members the B-2 zoning on Bob White Boulevard does not allow automobile graveyards, junk yards or the outdoor storage of inoperable vehicles. According to town code, inoperable vehicles are vehicles that do not have license plates or inspection stickers.

Hodge told the board Lindamood had about 160 of the vans that used to be on Route 11 stored on the Bob White Boulevard property when the notice was issued.

BZA member Barry Hale asked Sullivan whether any of the 160 vehicles was operable at the time the notice was issued. Sullivan referred the question to Lindamood.

Lindamood said the town, in the past, asked him to remove batteries and fuel from the vans to prevent ground contamination. He said he complied with the request so they would need both to run.

“We’re a vehicle restoration business and these are 35-year-old vehicles,” Lindamood told Hale. He says any vans that aren’t operable will be stored on property he purchased on Robinson Tract Road that has a history of being used to store inoperable vehicles.

Hodge said batteries and fluids were not removed from all of the vans on Route 11 because there was evidence of oil and gas leakage on the ground when the town had some of them towed from the lot for violating fire codes.

The towed vans were impounded on Route 99. However, Lindamood removed them from impoundment and put them on Bob White Boulevard, according to town officials.

Lindamood contends town officials have impeded his ability to do business by having his dealer license revoked and issuing violations. He says his license has since been reinstated.

The business owner claims he could have already had the vans moved or enclosed in buildings, but the town didn’t want him moving the vehicles around — giving the impression additional vans were being moved onto the property.

He says he has tried for the past five years to negotiate with the town and has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to keep citizens from having to look at the vans.

BZA Chair Sunshine Cope pointed out Lindamood obtained variances to enclose the vans in the past, but “you didn’t enclose them.”

Board member Markie Quesenberry asked whether Lindamood purchased the property on Bob White Boulevard in order to rectify the problem on Route 11. If so, she noted, purchasing a property with the same zoning and then moving the vans there only served to create two problems.

Cope called the van situation “an ongoing problem. I want businesses to thrive and bring commerce and revenue into town so they can pay their taxes and beautify the town.” However, she said, VuhVanagon isn’t serving to beautify the town.

Another board member called it an eyesore.

Cope said actions probably have been taken that the board isn’t aware of, but “It has to look like you’re trying to comply.”

Sullivan presented BZA members with photographs of buildings he called yurts that Lindamood is proposing to erect on Bob White Boulevard for vehicle storage.

Lindamood said the Bob White building already has vans stored throughout it. He wants to build four of the yurts to store about 200 vans and the remainder will be stored on the Robinson Tract property. He said he has an incentive to store them in buildings because it will preserve his inventory.

While Lindamood contends he has been unsuccessfully negotiating with the town on constructing those types of buildings for five years, town attorney Spencer Rygas said no site plans have ever been presented to the town.

Sullivan suggested the yurts would be less of an eyesore than the vans.

Hale disagreed. He pointed out five years has come and gone and the vans have been sitting out in the elements. He questioned why Lindamood would purchase property with the same zoning as Route 11 so that the business now has two problems. “He’s clearly in violation to have the vehicles there.”

Lindamood said he didn’t elect to move the vehicles to the Bob White Boulevard property he purchased in 2017. In fact, he says he had respected the town’s wishes that they not be moved there.

However, when the town towed the vans to Route 99, he was given notice he had 10 days to move 150 vehicles. “I was told moving them back to Route 11 would result in additional violations. I wasn’t able to find property for sale or rent in 10 days to store them on,” he told the BZA.

Quesenberry said she understands Lindamood might have been under short notice to act, but “if you were aware you’d be in violation, I don’t know how you think we could approve your request” to reverse Hodge’s notice of violation.

Lindamood said he disputes the town’s contention the vans are inoperable. He claims the dealer board disagrees that being unlicensed and uninspected constitutes an inoperable vehicle.

Rygas said he isn’t familiar with regulations of the dealer board or Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, but one of the biggest issues the town has had regarding VuhVanagon is “a lack of communication over time and a muddling of whether Lindamood has a dealer license.”

The town attorney said the issue before the BZA Thursday night has nothing to do with the vans being towed, but rather whether Hodge should have issued the zoning violation.

Sullivan suggested the towing of vans should cease because it’s not appropriate for the town to continuing towing them from the Route 11 property.

In light of Lindamood’s suggestion the town has not been cooperative, Rygas said he felt compelled to note Lindamood’s failure to bring the Route 11 property into compliance after being convicted in 2019 of being in violation of the zoning ordinance.

“He told us what he was going to do to bring the property into compliance, but as of November 2020 there still have been no site plans submitted,” Rygas said. “He want to leave the vans on the property in violation. There hasn’t even been an engineer on site.”

Rygas pointed out Lindamood apparently owns property on Robinson Tract that is approved for housing up to 800 inoperable vehicles, “but he chose to move them to Bob White Boulevard.”

Lindamood says he hasn’t finalized purchase of the Robinson Tract property and he still has to meet certain conditions related to environmental conditions before any inoperable vans can be moved there.

Lindamood claims the town has been in possession of a site plan for Route 11 for three to four years. He said he was told the proposed yurts weren’t eligible for construction in town.

Rygas countered that the yurt dealer presented the proposed buildings to town officials in hopes of being hired by Lindamood to construct them, but the yurt dealer hadn’t been hired by Lindamood.

Two town residents spoke during Thursday night’s public hearing.

Joel Burchett Sr., who lives on Northwood Terrace, said he objects to the proposed yurts. He asked the BZA to look at Lindamood’s history on the Route 11 property and the number of code violations that have been issued there.

“He has blatantly violated town codes for a number of years,” Burchett said. He said Lindamood’s rights should end where he starts impacting the value of other citizens’ property.

“We have to learn from the past and he’s been dragging this on and on and on,” Burchett said, noting that Hodge and Interim Town Manager Darlene Burchett are doing their jobs and the BZA should let them.

Sandra Davidson said she lives within half a mile of the Bob White property and has to look at the vans every time she drives by there. She questioned how many vehicles Lindamood restores every year and how many sit on property as junk.

Lindamood said he has spent a good deal of money trying to eliminate the problems Burchett and Davidson expressed. She says his own property value and inventory are devalued by the vans sitting outdoors in the elements.

BZA member Dan Talbert followed up on Davidson’s question regarding the number of vans restored annually. He asked how many leave the property and how many additional vans are brought in.

Lindamood said he hasn’t been able to bring any additional vans to the property and the only ones that have left were removed for storage elsewhere. From the time he started the restoration business in 2006 and 2016, he estimated five to 15 vans were restored annually.

“A lot of it has to do with consumer demand, but ideally I’ll be able to increase consumer demand because there are fewer [of the vans] on the market,” he said. “I completely understand people don’t want to look at them. I want to put them in a building so they don’t have to.”

