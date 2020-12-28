Bobbie Jean Campbell Hawks

Bobbie Jean Campbell Hawks, devoted wife, loving mother, nana and great-nannie, age 78 passed away on December 24, 2020 at Lewis Gale Pulaski Hospital. Born December 30, 1941 in Ivanhoe she was the daughter of Louise Campbell Dunford. She worked in Pulaski County Public Schools cafeteria for over 40 years, providing her famous yeast rolls, cinnamon rolls, and a smile to every student who came through her line. She was preceded in death by her mother Louise Campbell Dunford.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years Daniel Herman Hawks, Draper; daughters – Jennifer (Mark) Ducker Cedar City, UT, Nicole (Timothy) Ward, Pulaski; brother Joseph (Bridget) Kline Summerville, SC; stepsister – Marlene (Dana) Jonas, Wytheville, VA; grandchildren Tiffany (Joshua) Riggins, Pulaski, Reed (Samantha) Ward, Pulaski, Dakota Ward, Pulaski, Jared Ducker, Los Angeles, CA; Morgan Ducker, (Gabe Lin), Glendale, CA, Amanda Ducker, Colorado Springs, CO, Jack Ducker, Aviano AFB, Italy; great-grandchildren Billy Chrisley II, Pulaski, Adam Ward, Pulaski, Antonio Hendricks, Pulaski; special aunts and uncle Edna Bond, Kernersville, NC, Juanita Gibson, South Carolina; Harlan Campbell, Greensboro, NC; many aunts, uncle, and cousins and friends.

Bobbie loved God, and her family with all her heart. She was a faithful servant and trusted in God in all that she did. She loved going on adventures and watching her grandchildren play and enjoy this life. She will be truly missed by so many. The family would like to thank Lewis-Gale Pulaski Hospital for all of their care during her illness, and a special thanks to the ICU nurses who provided such loving care during her final days.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel with Pastor Lonnie Frazier officiating. Interment will follow at the Draper Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour before service time Thursday at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski

The family will be meeting at the home of her daughter, Nicole Ward,1221 Newbern Road, Pulaski, VA 24301

We request all in attendance to observe social distancing and the use of masks

