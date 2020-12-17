Board game inventor rolls through town

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Football. It could reasonably be called America’s favorite spectator sport. Those who enjoy the spectacle of a football game find great pleasure in rooting for their favorite team … especially if they win.

When they lose, often times a fan is left questioning the wisdom of the play calling made by the coach.

But what if that fan could be the coach?

Michael Wray Jr., inventor of the “You’re the Coach … The Ultimate Football Board Game” gives wanna be football coaches that opportunity.

“You’re the coach is the ultimate football board game,” said Wray. “You pick out a play and you pick out an offense and if your opponent picks out the right defense, they’ll stop you. It’s your ability to be the coach and to call the play. Like if I ran a sweep and my opponent was in a 5/3 defense with a corner Blitz, I might lose three yards or I might gain 14 yards.”

