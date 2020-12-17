Area Big Brothers Big Sisters closing

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia, which serves Pulaski and surrounding counties, announced Tuesday afternoon it is closing for good effective Jan. 31.

In the announcement, made on its Facebook page, BBBS says Total Action for Progress (TAP) has agreed to facilitate the 50 adult/child matches in the Roanoke Valley. However, no information was provided regarding the closure’s impact in Pulaski County.

BBBS has served Southwest Virginia for decades, providing mentoring matches between children and adults in the community. Tuesday’s post indicates TAP is also assuming care of the after school tutoring program, outdoor adventures and in-school mentoring programs that are current partnerships with public school systems and Roanoke City Parks and Rec.

“The Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) model of one-to-one mentoring comes at a great financial expense. Due to declining grant funding and donations over the years, coupled with the difficulty of fundraising during a pandemic, the BBBS board unanimously decided it is no longer financially feasible to continue under affiliation with the national organization,” the notice states.

