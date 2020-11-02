VuhVanagon lawyer withdraws

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Roanoke lawyer representing a Pulaski van business charged with violating town zoning withdrew from the case Wednesday.

Alicha M. Grubb of Gentry Lock in Roanoke cited two reasons the firm can no longer represent the Route 11 business VuhVanagon LLC and its owner, Kevin Lindamood. First, she says, the business allegedly isn’t complying with financial obligations, and, second, it apparently is not following the firm’s recommended course of action.

“Counsel gave VuhVanagon reasonable warning that counsel would withdraw unless the financial obligations were fulfilled and if VuhVanagon insisted on pursing a course of action deemed unjust and imprudent by counsel,” Grubb states in her motion to withdraw.

VuhVanagon representatives were supposed to appear in Pulaski County General District Court Wednesday on nine counts of improper land use. However, instead of a trial, Gentry and Locke moved to withdraw, and Pulaski town attorney Spencer Rygas asked the court to dismiss the charges with the option to reinstate them at a later date.

Lindamood, who now lives in New York, did not appear to be present.

Written by: Editor on November 2, 2020.

