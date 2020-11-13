VHSL response to Governor’s announcement of new statewide measures to contain COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia High School League (VHSL) Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun responds to Governor Northam’s new statewide measure to contain COVID-19, including a limit from 250 to 25 spectators for in-person gatherings.

“We want to make it very clear that the Governor’s order for a reduction in public and private gatherings to 25 individuals applies to “spectators” and not participants at those events,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “Nothing in the order prevents VHSL member schools from holding contests.”

The VHSL will provide a more detailed release on Monday.

