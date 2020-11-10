Veterans Day event being live streamed

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The 64th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony being held at Virginia War Memorial Nov. 11 will be available for viewing on social media and on select television stations in Richmond and Norfolk.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the ceremony is being capped this year at 250 pre-registered guests. Therefore, it is being streamed live on the Facebook pages of the war memorial and Virginia Department of Veterans Services.

The ceremony, which honors Virginia’s men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, begins at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day.

Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle is master of ceremonies. Scheduled speakers include senior members of Virginia leadership, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos L. Hopkins and Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) Commissioner John Maxwell.

The 380th Army Reserve Band and the bagpipes and drums of the Combined Bands of Clan MacLeod and Benedictine College Preparatory of St. Andrew’s Legion are providing patriotic music. The program also includes recognition of winners of the Virginia War Memorial’s 2020 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest.

“One in every 12 Virginians is a veteran,” said Mountcastle. “As our Shrines of Memory, exhibits and documentary films here at the Memorial showcase, Virginians have proudly answered the call to duty to defend and protect our nation and our commonwealth in peacetime and in war for over 250 years. Veterans Day gives all of us the opportunity to honor and thank these men and women for their service and sacrifice.”

Expressing regret at having to limit attendance this year, Maxwell said, “We encourage everyone to participate by viewing the event as we live stream and broadcast across the Commonwealth.”

More information about the ceremony is available at www.vawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov, or by calling 804-786-2060.

