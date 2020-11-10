Vansant man killed in Tazewell crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

POUNDING MILL — One person was killed and two others injured recently in a two-vehicle crash in Tazewell County.

Virginia State Police reports Kyle T. Ward, 67, of Vansant, was northbound on Route 637 in a 2005 Hyundai Sonata when he failed to yield the right of way to a 2020 Ford Expedition eastbound on Route 460.

Ward, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene when the Ford struck the Hyundai. His male passenger, whose identity was not released, was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

Mary G. Lester, 54, of Tazewell, the driver of the Ford, received only minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.

The 12:43 p.m. wreck remains under investigation.

Written by: Editor on November 10, 2020.

Comments

comments