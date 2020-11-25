United Way: SWVA families hurting financially

Abingdon – There is a basic belief in America that if you work hard, you can support your family. Yet the data presented in the Southwest Virginia ALICE Report shows that this is not the case for more than half of Southwest Virginia families. In 2018, 51% of Southwestern Virginia households lived in poverty or were ALICE, compared to 39% of all Virginia households.

The ALICE population represents those who work hard and earn more than the official Federal Poverty Level, but less than the basic cost of living. During the live virtual release of the Southwest Virginia ALICE Report, United Way of Southwest Virginia President and CEO Travis Staton said, “These households contribute to Southwest Virginia’s economy by earning, spending and paying taxes, yet they still struggle to make ends meet. Even though the cost of living in the region is lower than in the rest of the state, it is higher than what most residents earn.”

While Southwest Virginia households made up only 7% of the state’s total, they accounted for 13% of households in poverty and 8% of ALICE households.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on November 25, 2020.

Comments

comments