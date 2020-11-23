Tuition assistance available to retrain COVID-19 unemployed, underemployed due to COVID-19

Virginians unemployed or underemployed due to COVID-19 may now be eligible for up to $3,000 in funds for career training at New River Community College.

The funds come in the form of vouchers that allow eligible current or potential students to enroll in a program that can provide the skills and education to succeed in a career in a high-demand field.

Through the Re-Employing Virginians (REV) campaign, the governor’s office is providing Virginia’s Community Colleges $27 million to help current and future students cover the costs of tuition and fees in fields that will lead to careers in their community.

To receive REV funds recipients must be a Virginia citizen, must have filed a claim for unemployment benefits on or after Aug. 1, or must have lost a full-time job due to COVID-19 and earn less than $15 per hour or lost a full-time job because COVID-19 caused their employer to close or reduce staffing, and they are now working in a part-time job that pays less than $15 per hour.

Students must also be enrolled in an eligible program by Dec. 14, to receive REV funding. Funding is available to students on a first come, first served basis.

Recipients of REV funds must be pursuing training or classes in a high-demand area such as early childhood education, health care, information technology, manufacturing, public safety or skilled trades. NRCC offers more than 70 REV-eligible programs including associate degree, certificate, diploma and career studies certificate credit programs, as well as short-term training noncredit programs. For a complete list of available programs at NRCC, visit www.nr.edu/rev.

The REV voucher will pay up to $1,500 toward the cost of the tuition and fees for enrollment in a short-term training program (noncredit), up to $1,500 toward the cost of tuition and fees for part-time enrollment (11 semester hours or less) or up to $3,000 toward the cost of tuition and fees for full-time enrollment (12 hours or more) for credit programs.

Students must enroll in a qualified program by Dec. 14, 2020, to receive REV funding. This is a one-time funding effort to help Virginians recover from job loss and underemployment due to COVID-19. To enroll or speak with an NRCC REV team member, contact rev@nr.edu or call (540)674-3738. Contact information as well as a list of frequently asked questions is available at www.nr.edu/rev.

