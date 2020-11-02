Tuesday is the day

It’s finally here. When you wake up Tuesday, it will be Election Day and if you haven’t done so already, get to your local polling location and cast your vote.

If you aren’t sure where to vote, we can give you that information.

If you live in:

Belspring Belspring United Methodist Church

Draper Draper Fire Department

Dublin Dublin Lions Club

Hiwassee Hiwassee Fire Department

Massie Central Gym

Newbern Dublin Lions Club

New River Riverlawn Elementary

Robinson Central Gym

Snowville Snowville Elementary

South Pulaski Central Gym

Walker NRV Fairgrounds

West Cloyd NRV Fairgrounds

Polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Be sure to bring an ID and you must wear a face covering.

It seems pretty clear that barring an absolute landslide, we will not know the full results of the race for President for at least a few days. Early voting and absentee ballots must be counted, along with the normal ballots being cast Tuesday.

In addition to the Presidential race, voters will also be voting for several other races.

In the Senate, Democrat Mark Warner will hope to hold on to his seat. He is opposed by Republican candidate Daniel Gade. Both were in Pulaski County recently.

Republican Morgan Griffith is running unopposed for his seat in the House of Representatives in the 9th District.

Justin Griffith is running for the position of Commonwealth’s Attorney, which he currently holds. While no other name appears on the ballot, a group of supporters has been promoting Dublin lawyer Angi Simpkins as a write-in candidate at the last moment.

Two Constitutional Amendments are on the ballot this year.

Amendment #1 offers voters the choice of yes or no in the question of should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth, that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor’s involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines.

Constitutional Amendment #2 offers voters the choice of yes or no in the question should an automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a Veteran of the United States Armed Forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be free from state and local taxation.

During the campaign season, we have made a point of not attempting to influence voters for one side or the other. Your vote should be your choice. You should base your choice on the policies offered by the candidates, as well as your opinion of their past performance.

Facts are what matter, but unfortunately, facts are many times hard to find during a campaign. Politics are an ugly thing at times. Mudslinging and, at times, outright false information is put out in an attempt to sway voters.

By this time, most people have made their choices. Some may still be on the line, one way or the other. We recommend looking past the campaign rhetoric and look for the facts. A moment of prayer won’t hurt either.

When the votes are in and the decisions are final, our nation will have the task of moving forward. With the situation as it is surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to find common ground and work toward bringing our economy and lives back to some semblance of normalcy. We can’t do that if our elected representatives are still busy taking jabs at each other in the name of party politics.

No matter who wins, we are all still Americans. Too many people have fallen and too much blood has been shed to allow our country to fail. As we approach Veteran’s Day, remember the sacrifices made to allow us to enjoy the lives we live.

We can honor those sacrifices by finding ways to solve our problems. We can remember those who gave their all by working past party politics and bringing our great country back to the level of success she deserves.

Get out and vote. Hold our elected representatives of every party accountable. It’s the American thing to do.

