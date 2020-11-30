The ‘giving’ in Thanksgiving

By DAVID GRAVELY

It all started with a small goal. A local contractor, Dustin Gravley, wanted to collect a few things and bless one local family with a Thanksgiving meal.

“I just wanted to do something nice for someone,” Gravley said. “We’ve been stuck at home and everyone has had it tough. People have lost jobs or had hours cut. Having a big Thanksgiving meal might not be something some folks can afford right now, so I wanted to help at least one.”

That plan changed quickly, however, as other local contractors saw was Gravley was doing and decided to jump on board with the plan. One family quickly changed to five. Then things really started to blow up.

“People can say whatever they want about Pulaski County, but when our neighbors need help, we always pull together,” Gravley said. “It’s one of the things I love about Pulaski. We might not always agree on things, but when it matters we do whatever we can to help each other out. The way this blew up is just another example of Pulaski Pride.”

“Shane Eversole of Triple-A Construction, Richard Hawks of Hawks and Sons Tree Cutting Service, and Jake Flinchum, another local contractor, all jumped onboard as soon as we started this,” Gravley said. “They offered to buy some turkeys. Then other people started asking how they could help. It just kept growing.”

Gravley, who owns and operates D&D Guttering, Roofing and Siding, quickly started to get overwhelmed. He enlisted the help of several people to help him organize and set a plan for putting the boxes together.

Meanwhile, the donations kept coming in. A drop location was established at The Southwest Times and the bags and boxes of food quickly became a large pile. Churches, local businesses and individuals all wanted to help those in need.

“It was all a little overwhelming,” Gravley said. “To see that many people willing to take their time and money to help others was great. Most of the people who wanted to donate didn’t want their names known. They just wanted to help. It didn’t matter if it was a business, a church or an individual. All they wanted to know was where could they drop some things off at.”

The donations collected at The Southwest Times alone were enough to fill the entire back of Gravley’s minivan, with a few items also placed in the front seat.

A group of supporters gathered Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Mount Olivet Community Center to sort the items and pack the boxes. Each box had a full-sized turkey, various canned vegetables, potatoes, pies and other side items. The boxes were delivered to the families the next day.

What originally began as a goal to provide one family with a Thanksgiving meal turned into the chance to bless 39 families.

“I just want to thank everyone who had anything to do with this,” Gravley said. “To see everyone come together like this was humbling. It shows you what kind of people we have here. Our hometown is a great place to live and raise a family and I’m proud to be from here. With just a little bit of effort we were able to make Thanksgiving just a little bit better for a bunch of families. Thank you all so much for that.”

Some of the local businesses that chipped in with the project include Hawks and Son Tree Service, Triple-A Contracting, LLC, Jake Flinchum Roofing, RDM Trucking Solutions, Juju House Bakery, Automotive Excellence and Doss Septic Service,LLC.

