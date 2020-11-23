Teacher of the Month Tracie Hall

Critzer Elementary School and Pulaski County Public School are pleased to honor Tracie Hall as Teacher of the Month. Mrs. Hall is an outstanding third grade teacher who goes above and beyond to ensure that her students have what they need to master the grade level Standards of Learning. She works tirelessly with those students who struggle in order to support their academic growth. She is a team player and a team leader who works closely with the other third grade teachers to make sure that curriculum is delivered consistently and effectively. Mrs. Hall is a model teacher and she is currently working with a student teacher from Radford University who will no doubt learn more from Mrs. Hall than any textbook or college course could offer. Critzer is extremely lucky to have Mrs. Hall as part of their faculty and staff and they are proud to have her represent the school for November 2020. Pictured here are (from left) Bill Benson, Beckie Cox, Penny Golden, Paige Cash, Shannan Hall, Tracie Hall, Brooklyn Hall and Tim Hurst.

