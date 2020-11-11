T.G. Howard begins Veterans Appreciation Program

By WILLIAM PAINE

“At the TG Howard Community Center, we definitely recognize the sacrifice that Veterans have made for us,” said Guy Smith, Outreach Volunteer at the T.G. Howard Community Center. “Like they say, freedom isn’t free. So we’re looking at giving some of our Veterans a chance to receive free groceries.”

The T.G. Howard Community Center’s latest initiative is called the Veterans Appreciation Program and its purpose is to give area Veterans the chance to win free groceries.

“If you know a Veteran that you feel could definitely use some free groceries, just send us an email with their name,” said Smith. “We’ll put the name in a little bucket and shake it up and then if their name is pulled, they can come to Food City and we’ll give them a gift card worth $119.65 cents.”

Why such an unusual amount?

“The reason for number is that the T.G. Howard Center was established in 1965 but we obviously wanted to give more than $19.65 worth of groceries and so we looked at our budget and found we could support giving $119.65,” said Smith. “And there’s no fee to this at all.”

In addition to the $119.65 gift card, the Food City grocery store has agreed to provide a “basket full of goodies” as well.

Smith says that at least four and possibly five Veterans will receive the free groceries as part of the Veterans Appreciation Program. This initiative will extend through to the end of November.

To submit the name of a Veteran for the Veterans Appreciation Program, email: tghoward1965@gmail.com.

Winners will be contacted through email and, if they have no objection, will be announced on the T.G. Howard Community Center Facebook page.

“The T.G. Howard Center has had so much support from so many individuals, we feel like the best thing to do is give something back,” said Smith. “It’s just our small way of saying thank you.”

