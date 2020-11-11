Suspect arrested for murder, carjacking

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — A Christiansburg man being sought in connection with a Blacksburg carjacking and a fatal shooting in Salem, was arrested Tuesday in West Virginia.

According to Roanoke media reports, U.S. Marshals arrested Zane Chandler Christian, 25, Tuesday morning in Ravenswood, W.Va., which is near the Ohio border and about 34 miles southwest of Parkersburg, W.Va.

Christian is alleged to have shot 27-year-old Rico Turner of Bedford in the Kroger parking lot at Lakeside Plaza in Salem around 2 p.m. Monday. About half an hour later, Christian allegedly committed an armed carjacking on University Boulevard in Blacksburg.

While the Blacksburg carjacking victim was not injured, WDBJ-7 reported Tuesday morning that Christian’s malicious wounding charge in Salem was upgraded to felony murder after Turner died Monday night.

Christian was last seen Monday driving south on University Boulevard, headed toward Prices Fork Road, in the carjacked white 2006 Toyota Corolla, according to Blacksburg Police Department.

In addition to murder and carjacking, Christian also is wanted by Salem police for reckless handling of a firearm and three counts of child neglect, according to Roanoke media reports.

Christian is being held in West Virginia, pending extradition back to Virginia.

