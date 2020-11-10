Service News: Moran enlists in Army

Pulaski County High School senior Destiny Nichole Moran recently made the decision to enlist in the United States Army.

Moran, who will graduate as a member of the PCHS Class of 2021, enlisted as an MOS 68D, Operating Room Specialist.

In the Army, an Operating Room Specialist helps nursing staff prepare patients and the operating room for surgery. They also assist medical staff during surgical procedures.

Like all Soldiers, Moran will attend 10 weeks of Basic Combat Training to begin her journey. She will attend Basic Training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. After Basic, Moran will attend Advanced Individual Training (AIT) for 19 weeks. A portion of that training will take place at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The remainder of that training time will include time at a major military hospital for residency training.

During AIT, Moran will learn the basics of emergency medical treatment, basic nursing care and will receive in-depth training on the human anatomy and physiology. Soldiers in this job field also learn the basics of minor surgical procedures, proper clinical laboratory procedures and methods for diagnosing diseases.

Moran has enlisted for six years, which will earn her over $150,000 toward her education.

Maran has been active in 4-H for over 10 years, currently serving as the vice president of the 4-H Teens in Action group. She is the daughter of Jude and Ben Willis of Allisonia.

For information on opportunities the United States Army may offer you, contact SFC Mark Hannett at 540-239-0569.

