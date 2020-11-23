Senior of the Month David Hayes

Pulaski County High School is pleased to announce that David Hayes has been named the November Senior of the Month. David is the son of David and Amy Hayes of Dublin. David was nominated for this honor by three different individuals. The nominators stated that he is extremely hardworking, polite, respectful and insightful. David will help anyone who needs it and always willing to do anything you ask. He is an excellent example of Cougar Pride. David is a member of the marching band where he has been the trumpet section leader for the last four years, National Honor Society, History MACC and tennis team. Upon graduation, David plans to attend Virginia Tech majoring in engineering. During his free time, David loves hanging out with his friends. Pictured here are (from left) David Nathaniel Hayes, Amy Hayes, David Hayes.

