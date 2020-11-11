Schools announce change in attendance policy for November

The following message was released by Dr. Kevin Siers. It will be sent home to parents today and posted on the school system website and social media pages.

November 11, 2020

Pulaski County Public Schools has confirmed one positive Covid diagnosis of a student at Dublin Elementary School. The last day that this individual was present was Monday, November 9, 2020. It has been determined that proper mitigation strategies were followed in the areas where the student was present. The school has been thoroughly cleaned and classes will continue as scheduled for the remainder of this week. PCPS will continue to work with the New River Health District throughout their processes for investigating and contact tracing positive cases.

Pulaski County Public Schools has confirmed one positive Covid diagnosis of a student at Pulaski County High School. The last day that this individual was present was Thursday, November 5, 2020. It has been determined that proper mitigation strategies were followed in the areas where the student was present. The school has been thoroughly cleaned and classes will continue as scheduled for the remainder of the week. PCPS will continue to work with the New River Health District throughout their processes for investigating and contact tracing positive cases.

Notice- Pulaski County Public Schools will be altering its attendance schedule for the months of November and December due to the increasing number of positive Covid cases in our community and the impact that this is having on our ability to staff our schools. Our attendance schedule will be as follows:

Monday, November 16-Friday, November 20, 2020

Students with last names A-K- Attend Monday & Tuesday

Students with last names L-Z Attend on Thursday & Friday

Monday, November 23-Tuesday, November 24, 2020

All Virtual

Monday, November 30-Friday, December 4, 2020

All Virtual

Monday, December 7 -Friday, December 11, 2020

Students with last names A-K- Attend Monday & Tuesday

Students with last names L-Z Attend on Thursday & Friday

Monday, December 14-Friday, December 18, 2020

Students with last names A-K- Attend Monday & Tuesday

Students with last names L-Z Attend on Thursday & Friday

*-We will continue to assess our community data during the winter break, return at 50% for the first week or two, but have the goal of returning to 100% attendance before the end of the month, if possible.

The Pulaski County School Board, administrators, teachers, and staff regret that this schedule change is needed as we have been extremely pleased with the progress that has been made during the weeks that we’ve been at 100% attendance. It is our hope that we will be able to return to 100% attendance in early 2021 and we do ask that our parents and students assist us by doing everything possible to help reduce the risk of an outbreak within our schools. Here are a few steps that can go a long way to getting things back on track:

Continue to practice physical distancing and mask wearing whenever you are in a public place or participating in large scale gatherings. Quarantine whenever you have symptoms of Covid, whenever there has been a possible exposure, and whenever you have received a positive diagnosis. *Parents- Please, under no circumstances, should you send your children to school if you have received a positive Covid diagnosis. They should quarantine with you at home. Unfortunately, this is happening with more frequency and it places everyone at your child’s school at risk for exposure. Avoid or at least space out celebrations during the holidays with smaller group gatherings, when possible. While we understand that this is an important time for families to be together, it is also happening at a time when the coronavirus seems to be getting out of control. Small family gatherings, spaced a few weeks apart, will reduce the chances of an outbreak within families and will give participants enough time between events to determine if symptoms will develop that result in a Covid test being needed.

Kevin W. Siers, Ed. D.

Division Superintendent

Pulaski County Public Schools

202 North Washington Ave.

Pulaski, VA 24301

540-994-2550

ksiers@pcva.us

Written by: Editor on November 11, 2020.

Comments

comments