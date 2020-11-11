The following message was released by Dr. Kevin Siers. It will be sent home to parents today and posted on the school system website and social media pages.
November 11, 2020
Pulaski County Public Schools has confirmed one positive Covid diagnosis of a student at Dublin Elementary School. The last day that this individual was present was Monday, November 9, 2020. It has been determined that proper mitigation strategies were followed in the areas where the student was present. The school has been thoroughly cleaned and classes will continue as scheduled for the remainder of this week. PCPS will continue to work with the New River Health District throughout their processes for investigating and contact tracing positive cases.
Pulaski County Public Schools has confirmed one positive Covid diagnosis of a student at Pulaski County High School. The last day that this individual was present was Thursday, November 5, 2020. It has been determined that proper mitigation strategies were followed in the areas where the student was present. The school has been thoroughly cleaned and classes will continue as scheduled for the remainder of the week. PCPS will continue to work with the New River Health District throughout their processes for investigating and contact tracing positive cases.
Notice- Pulaski County Public Schools will be altering its attendance schedule for the months of November and December due to the increasing number of positive Covid cases in our community and the impact that this is having on our ability to staff our schools. Our attendance schedule will be as follows:
Monday, November 16-Friday, November 20, 2020
Students with last names A-K- Attend Monday & Tuesday
Students with last names L-Z Attend on Thursday & Friday
Monday, November 23-Tuesday, November 24, 2020
All Virtual
Monday, November 30-Friday, December 4, 2020
All Virtual
Monday, December 7 -Friday, December 11, 2020
Students with last names A-K- Attend Monday & Tuesday
Students with last names L-Z Attend on Thursday & Friday
Monday, December 14-Friday, December 18, 2020
Students with last names A-K- Attend Monday & Tuesday
Students with last names L-Z Attend on Thursday & Friday
*-We will continue to assess our community data during the winter break, return at 50% for the first week or two, but have the goal of returning to 100% attendance before the end of the month, if possible.
The Pulaski County School Board, administrators, teachers, and staff regret that this schedule change is needed as we have been extremely pleased with the progress that has been made during the weeks that we’ve been at 100% attendance. It is our hope that we will be able to return to 100% attendance in early 2021 and we do ask that our parents and students assist us by doing everything possible to help reduce the risk of an outbreak within our schools. Here are a few steps that can go a long way to getting things back on track:
