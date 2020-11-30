Santa says ‘Christmas is a go!’

By DAVID GRAVELY

With Thanksgiving now officially behind us, the next big event on the calendar is, of course, Christmas. Many children, and a lot of parents as well, have been expressing concerns about how things will go at Christmas during a pandemic.

Tuesday, thanks to the wonders of FaceTime, I was able to speak directly to the big man himself, Santa Claus. The moment the conversation began, Santa made a point of taking on the big question on everyone’s mind.

“Christmas will go on as planned,” he said with a smile. “While there may be parts of the world where people have to continue using caution, nothing can or will stop Christmas. That’s because Christmas is about more than just presents or going to the mall, it’s about loving each other and spreading goodwill throughout the world. No matter how many people are allowed to gather together, nothing can stop us from being kind and loving each other.”

One of the big concerns many have expressed is how Santa and his elves have done during the pandemic.

“Really it hasn’t been a big deal for us,” Santa said. “We’re in the North Pole, so we don’t get very many visitors to begin with. Our location has pretty much protected us. The elves do a great job of washing their hands and staying healthy already, so while we have added a few extra precautionary measures, the toy making has gone on as usual. We’re proud to report that we are right on schedule to conduct business as usual Christmas Eve.”

While being in the North Pole has been a good way to keep everyone healthy, there are other issues to consider. Normally, Santa is able to peak in on the boys and girls to make sure his naughty and nice list is updated. With no trips to this point outside of the North Pole, how has that been handled?

“We’ve enlisted the help of some very special people to keep that list current,” Santa said. “We sent out a special message to all of the teachers and other folks that work at the schools. They’ve been able to see the boys and girls, either in person or virtually, so we’ve asked them to submit reports. School bus drivers and cafeteria workers have been very helpful too. For the younger children, we’ve been in contact with parents, grandparents and other family members. It’s been a pretty effective way to handle things. We may keep using it after the pandemic is over. It saves us a lot of money in travel costs.”

The big question, of course, how does Pulaski County look heading into December?

“I’m impressed,” he said. “After being stuck at home for so long, I was expecting to see a rise on the naughty list. That hasn’t been the case so far. We’re keeping our eyes on a few children here and there that are right on the line, but I think overall everyone is doing a great job.”

With COVID-19 spiking in some parts of the world, will it be safe for Santa to visit each home and then return to the North Pole?

“We were concerned at first, but health officials have already talked to us about it,” Santa said. “Thankfully, Christmas Magic will keep us safe. I wish I could share that with everyone, but if I run out I won’t be able to make the trip to deliver toys to everyone. I’m going to use just enough to protect me during the flight Christmas Eve, but even with that I’ll be washing my hands after visiting each house.”

Santa went on to bring up how proud he has been of the way boys and girls around the world have been handling things this year.

“Who would have ever thought that children would be so excited to go to school,” Santa asked? “I know they’ve missed seeing their friends and teachers. They’ve done such a good job of not spreading germs and doing all those little things to protect each other. I’m hoping things will start to level out soon.”

Normally, Santa or his agents get out after Thanksgiving to meet with the children. Visiting Santa at malls or other locations is a normal part of every Christmas season, but this year that will likely be very different.

“We’ve been working on ways to talk to the children with video calls and virtually,” Santa said. “We may still be able to make a few visits, but those will likely be different. We’ll have to keep socially distanced and do what we can to take not spread the virus. I’m protected, but we can’t take that chance with the children.”

So will Santa be making any special appearances in Pulaski County before Christmas Eve?

“I know I’m going to be in the Pulaski Jaycees Christmas Parade and I’m really excited to see everyone,” Santa said. “With so many events taking place virtually this year it’s been tough. We are excited to watch the tree lighting at Jackson Park online, but couldn’t make it in person this year. We may make a few unannounced surprise visits if we can work it in though.”

Finally, what advice does Santa have for everyone as we begin the Christmas Season?

“It all starts with being kind and loving each other,” he said. “It’s also important to remember that not all gifts come from a store or workshop. Give your time to someone. Give your talents to them. If you can volunteer to help someone or some organization that makes people’s lives better, do it. That’s what real Christmas spirit is all about. Things may be a little different this year, but that will never change.”

Be sure to follow The Southwest Times on Facebook before Christmas Eve as will continue our tradition of following Santa Claus on his journey to Pulaski County and the New River Valley.

