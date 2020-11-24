Sally Tolbert Bishop

February 1, 1932 – November 23, 2020

Sally Tolbert Bishop, 88, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at her home in Radford. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Daisy Tolbert; husband, James Howard Bishop; daughter, Billie Cox; ex-husband, Robert I. Bishop; 2 brothers; a sister; and a grandson.

Survivors include daughters, Becky B. Johnson of Dublin, Bea Bishop of Radford, and Bobbie Simpkins (Richard) of Christiansburg; son, Robby Bishop (Kara) of Blacksburg; 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren; special friend, Jean Cook of Radford; and many other relatives and friends.

Special thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice caregivers Brittney, Brooke, Denise and Tammy.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Randy Morris and Rev. Teresa Tolbert officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery in Christiansburg.

The Bishop family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

November 24, 2020

