Robert Joseph “Bob” Cody

Robert Joseph “Bob” Cody, 77 of Pulaski, VA passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski. He was born in Fall Branch, TN in 1943 to the late Elmer Cody and Lydia Alice Page Cody. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Elmer Cody, Jr. and Kyle Cody.

He graduated from Fall Branch High School in 1961 then Holston Valley Hospital Radiologic Tech School in 1964. He moved to Pulaski in 1965 after accepting the job of Radiology Manager for Pulaski Community Hospital where he worked until his retirement in 2005. His favorite saying was “I enjoy every minute of my job.” His joy was spending time with his family, work, raising cattle, and salt water fishing.

He is survived by his wife Linda Phillips Cody of 56 years, son Robert Cody, Jr. and wife Debbie of Newport News, VA, daughter Lydia Ann Aker of Holly Springs, NC, two granddaughters, Emily and Rebecca Cody, sister, Margie Long of Greensboro, NC and several nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be held at a later date at Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on November 19, 2020.

