By WILLIAM PAINE

This week, the ribbon was cut in front of NRV Building and Technical Services at 4317 Lee Highway, located directly across from the new Pulaski County Middle School. The ceremonial cutting of the ribbon signaled that their team of service professionals stand ready to offer their expertise for a variety of contracting needs here in the New River Valley.

NRV Building and Technical Services is a Class A Contractor with a license to do both residential and commercial building projects. Their technicians are also well-versed in installing both heating and air conditioning units powered by gas or electricity.

“If someone needs an HVAC unit, we can sell them the unit, install it and service it,” said NRV Tech owner Bob Reeser. His technicians will gladly service HVAC units bought from other companies, as well.

The technicians at NRV Building and Technical Service are also well adept at solving plumbing issues and offer complete kitchen and bath remodeling.

Bob Reeser grew up in Radford but maintains offices in Richmond under the NRV Tech’s parent company, Wild and Company L.L.C.

“I’ve been in the industry since 1973,” said Reeser. “I’ve done quite a bit of construction work in the technical trades. I’ve got a main office in Richmond where we do the same kind of work we do here. So we’re trying to build a business here because I’ve got family here and it gives me a reason to come to the New River Valley because this is where I started out.”

Inside NRV Building and Technical Services one finds a showroom featuring several types of gas powered fire place set ups with brands such as Sassafras Logs, Wildwood Logs, Flint Hill Logs and Joutul. All of these work on either natural gas or liquid propane (LP) fuels and are “ventless” in that they require no smokestack.

Interestingly, in addition to selling fireplace setups with logs that look wooden but are actually ceramic, NRV Building and Technical Supplies also sells wood stoves that can heat an entire house.

“I felt like wood stoves would be more sellable here than in the Richmond Area,” said Reeser. “You only need to stoke it a couple of times a day because one stack will last 12 hours.”

These sophisticated Heat Master G100 wood stoves operate with a thermostat that controls a damper mechanism, which either stokes the fire or lowers the flames, depending on need. The wood stove heats water, which is pumped into the structure and heats the house through radiators or baseboard heat or even by way of air transfer.

“I have customers who like everything,” said Reeser.

Though he has a well-trained staff, Reeser is looking for more local talent.

“I brought some people from Richmond, but I’m really looking for is some good help,” said Reeser. “I’d like to get a good HVAC technician as well as a technician well rounded in all the trades.”

To contact NRV Building and Technical Services call (540) 838-5937 or send them a message on their Facebook page.

Written by: Editor on November 23, 2020.

