Red Ribbon Week recognized by PCPC

William Paine/SWT
The Pulaski Community Partners Coalition hosted a ceremony that occurred Wednesday in recognition of Red Ribbon Week, the nation’s largest and longest-running drug-use prevention campaign. Seen here are (from left) John Travis (county supervisor), Laura Walters (county supervisor), Justin Griffith (Commonwealth’s Attorney), Dina Branco (Chief Deputy Assistant Attorney, standing in front of Griffith), Lisa Webb (Vice Chair of PCPC), Carol Smith (PCPC Red Ribbon Week coordinator), Terrie Sternberg (Pulaski County Ministerial Association/PCPC), Zach Leonard, Brittany Rorrer, Chris Sheets, Donna Bullion, Lynn Clark (PCPC) and Melissa McNair King (pastor 1st Presbyterian Church).

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

**Editor’s Note**

While there are parts of this story that are difficult to read, it is a story that needs to be told. The self-inflicted hardships that result from drug abuse affect not only the user, but their families and friends as well. If you are one of those who are suffering from the effects of drug abuse, help is available. Please contact one of the many agencies that can offer help in your fight to regain control of your life.

Members of the Pulaski Community Partners Coalition (PCPC) hosted a ceremony in front of the old Pulaski Courthouse Wednesday in recognition of Red Ribbon Week, which is the nation’s largest and longest-running drug-use prevention campaign.

The Red Ribbon Campaign was started in 1985 by the National Family Partnership, formerly the National Federation of Parents for Drug Free Youth, to “support communities in nurturing the full potential of healthy drug free youth.”

Toward that end, Carol Smith, Red Ribbon Week Coordinator for the PCPC, spearheaded a Red Ribbon Week themed art contest at area schools. Students were provided with drawing paper and a RRW poster and were invited to create an art project on the theme: “Be Happy. Be Brave. Be Drug Free.”

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley will judge these drawings and give prizes to the top three level winners of area schools.

Several members of the PCPC were present for Wednesday’s noon ceremony, as were two members of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, the Commonwealth’s Attorney and Chief Deputy Attorney and community members who were currently in recovery from their drug use.

Written by: Editor on November 2, 2020.

